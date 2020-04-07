Tua Tagovailoa showcases skills in epic hype video ahead of NFL Draft

NFL fans and teams alike want to know what type of shape Alabama product Tua Tagovailoa is in, so he’s trying to give them a peek into his current condition.

The dual-threat quarterback is coming off major hip surgery, but has been looking fluid in video clips released to the public. Still, teams could be taking a gamble in drafting him, as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has prevented them from bringing him in for a private workout, which would usually be the norm in this type of situation.

He wants everyone to know that he’s looking sharp, though, as his camp released this hype video of him strutting his skills.

“Come and get him,” indeed.