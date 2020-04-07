Wednesday's Viewing Picks

Fang's Bites

By April 7, 2020

All Times Eastern

College Football
2020 Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor (01/01/2020) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma at Baylor (04/01/2019) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.
All-Star Football Challenge — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Golf
The Masters
2018 Par-3 Contest (04/04/2018) — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
1986 Final Round (04/13/1986) — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Celebrating the Masters — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

iRacing
Myrtle Beach Speedway — NBCSN, 7 p.m.
World of Outlaws Invitational — FS1, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Main Event: Namajunas vs. Jedrzejczyk 2 — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
UFC – The Walk: Cyborg vs. Nunes — ESPNews, 7 p.m.
UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Heavy Hitters — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.
UFC Main Event: VanZant vs. Waterson/Northcutt vs. Gall — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
UFC Main Event: Valasquez vs. Werdrum — ESPNews, 8:30 p.m.

Miscellaneous
2019 World’s Strongest Man Competition: Finale — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
1978 World’s Strongest Man Competition — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
1979 World’s Strongest Man Competition — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.
1983 World’s Strongest Man Competition — CBS Sports Network, midnight

MLB
St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets (Gary Carter’s debut-04/09/1985) — MLB Network, 11 a.m.
2011 National League Division Series, Game 5: Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers (10/07/2011) — MLB Network, 3 p.m.
1991 World Series, Game 4: Minnesota Twins at Atlanta Braves (10/23/1991)
2003 National League Division Series, Game 3: San Francisco Giants at Florida Marlins (10/03/2003) — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR
2019 Geico 500 (Talladega, 04/28/2019) — NBCSN, 1 p.m.
2018 Overton’s 400 (Chicagoland, 07/01/2018) — NBCSN, 3 p.m.
2001 Pepsi 400 (Daytona, 07/012001) — NBCSN, 8 p.m.
2017 Geico 500 (Talladega, 05/07/2017) — NBCSN, 10 p.m.
2005 Advance Auto Parts 500 (Martinsville, 04/10/2005) — NBCSN, midnight

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA
Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets (04/09/2017) — NBA TV, 5 p.m.
2013 NBA Finals, Game 6: San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat (06/18/2013) — ESPN, 7 p.m.
2008 Western Conference Quarterfinal, Game 1: Phoenix Suns at San Antonio Spurs (04/19/2008) — NBA TV, 8 p.m.
2013 NBA Finals, Game 7: San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat (06/20/2013) — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers (03/08/2020) — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NFL
2007 AFC Divisional Playoff Game: San Diego Chargers at Indianapolis Colts (01/13/2008) — NFL Network, 9 a.m.
Carolina Panthers at New York Giants (12/20/2015) — NFL Network, noon
2019 Wild Card Playoff Game: Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans (01/04/2020) — NFL Network, 3 p.m.
Super Bowl LII: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots (02/07/2018) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL
2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs Marathon
Eastern Conference Semifinal, Game 5: Columbus Blue Jackets at Boston Bruins (05/04/2019) — NHL Network, 8 a.m.
Stanley Cup Final, Game 1: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins (05/27/2019) — NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.
Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, Game 1: Columbus Blue Jackets at Tampa Bay Lightning (04/10/2019) — NHL Network, 11 a.m.
Western Conference Semifinal, Game 7: Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues (05/07/2019) — NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.
Eastern Conference Final, Game 1: Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins (05/09/2019) — NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.
Stanley Cup Final, Game 7: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins (06/12/2019) — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Top Shelf: 2019 Playoffs Marathon
Plays of the 1st Round — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
Plays of the 2nd Round — NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.
Plays of the Conference Finals — NHL Network, 5 p.m.
Plays of the Stanley Cup Final — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

2017 Eastern Conference Final, Game 7: Ottawa Senators at Pittsburgh Penguins (05/25/2017) — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NHL: Pause and Rewind (series premiere) — NBCSN, 6 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer
The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
30 for 30: Hit It Hard — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
ESPN Sport Shorts: Beyond the Links — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
E:60 : Paradise: From the Ashes — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
SC Featured: A Mountain to Climb — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
E:60: Hurley — ESPNews, 10 p.m.
E:60: WWE Behind the Curtain — ESPNews, 11 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon
Roger Federer: Everywhere is Home — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

