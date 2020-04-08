Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Apr 8/20

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 529 2 2 Michael Chandler 298 3 3 Benson Henderson 191 4 4 Brent Primus 184.5 5 5 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire 165 6 6 Goiti Yamauchi 163 7 7 Adam Piccolotti 100.5 8 8 Aviv Gozali 85 9 10 Kevin Ferguson Jr 64.5 10 9 Brandon Girtz 59.5 11 11 Corey Browning 59 12 15 Georgi Karakhanyan 57 13 12 Mandel Nallo 56 14 13 Nicolo Solli 52.5 15 14 Jon Tuck 50 16 16 Marcus Surin 41 17 18 Killys Mota 40 18 19 Joshua Jones 38.5 19 20 Devin Powell 38 20 16 Chris Bungard 36.5 21 21 Nick Newell 36 22 22 Alfie Davis 35 23 23 Akonne Wanliss 34 24 27 Chris Duncan 32.5 25 24 Gavin Hughes 30 26 34 Myles Jury 28.5 27 24 Aaron McKenzie 27 28 26 Charlie Leary 26.5 29 27 Kirill Medvedovsky 25 29 27 Lance Gibson Jr 25 31 30 Nainoa Dung 24.5 32 31 Dan Cassell 22.5 32 31 Sunni Imhotep 22.5 34 35 Chris Avila 20 35 37 Manny Muro 19 36 46 Christopher Gonzalez 18.5 37 38 Terry Brazier 18 38 39 Dustin Barca 14.5 39 41 Jeremy Petley 13.5 40 39 Paul Redmond 13 41 42 Anthony Taylor 12 42 43 Peter Queally 10 42 43 Tim Wilde 10 44 46 Vladimir Tokov 9.5 45 48 Philip Mulpeter 5 45 48 Ryan Roddy 5 45 48 Soren Bak 5 48 51 Kane Mousah 4.5 48 51 Sean Clements 4.5 48 51 Sidney Outlaw 4.5 51 54 Alessandro Botti 0 51 NR Asael Adjoudj 0 51 54 Brandon Bender 0 51 54 Brandon Pieper 0 51 54 Daniel Crawford 0 51 54 Dominic Clark 0 51 54 Fred Freeman 0 51 54 Gustavo Wurlitzer 0 51 54 Luis Vargas 0 51 NR Mateusz Piskorz 0 51 54 Nathan Stolen 0 51 54 Roger Huerta 0 51 54 Ryan Scope 0 51 54 Saad Awad 0 51 54 Sam Slater 0

Check back next Wednesday for our featherweight rankings

