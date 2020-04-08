Look: De'Aaron Fox shaves head, is now unrecognizable

Kings star point guard De’Aaron Fox once had one of the most distinguished looks in the NBA, in terms of his hair, but now those days are gone, apparently.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has changed how the world operates, in terms of daily responsibilities, business affairs and personal health. It’s caused many to shake up their daily lives.

That’s what Fox did — sort of. He shaved off his long locks, and looks nothing like the player we’ve come to know.

DeAaron Fox cut his hair 😯 pic.twitter.com/TvjUYw1gIp — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 8, 2020

For comparison purposes:

De’Aaron Fox chopped off his hair during the quarantine pic.twitter.com/Id8WNesI2k — NBA RETWEET (@RTNBA) April 8, 2020

He still has that baby face, but the short hair is not a bad look for him, and hell, it may make him more aerodynamic, allowing him to get to the rim quicker.