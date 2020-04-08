Look: Ray Allen starts funny 'coronavirus hairline challenge,' invites LeBron James and others to join him

Social media challenges are all the rage these days, with some being more frivolous than others.

Sure, it’s easy to make light of the silly — if dangerous, even — ones that have taken place, such as teenagers locking themselves inside portable bathrooms, just to see how many people they can fit in there, to brag to their friends about it.

But there’s also been the Ice Bucket Challenge, raising money for ALS research, and a lot of it at that.

The most recent one that’s currently taking shape was started by former NBA star Ray Allen. It involved showing off your “coronavirus hairline” on social media.

Ray Allen decided to stop shaving his head during quarantine and is nominating other players to do it too 💀 pic.twitter.com/r2ROfGl1cb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 7, 2020

We agree with him. LeBron James and others need to join the party and get it trending.