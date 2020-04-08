Your Daily Cartoon: Remembering when Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth's home run record

Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth were two of the greatest hitters to ever grace the game of baseball, but only one of them could sit atop the home run leaderboard, unfortunately.

For awhile, it was Ruth who held the record, with 714 home runs. But on this day — April 8, 1974 — Aaron passed him, hitting No. 715, as this cartoon depicts.

Aaron went on to hit 755 for his career, but was later passed by Barry Bonds, who crushed 762. It’s hard to see that record ever being broken.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]