Arizona Cardinals make significant donation to Arizona food banks

The Arizona Cardinals are doing their part to assist in coronavirus aid. According to Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, the Cardinals have combined with State Farm Insurance to donate 1 million meals to Arizona food banks. This generous donation is in addition to the $1 million contribution the Cardinals have made to the Arizona coronavirus relief fund.

The Arizona food banks that will benefit from the Cardinals donations are St. Mary’s Food Bank, The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Arizona, United Food Bank, the Phoenix Rescue Mission and Midwest Food Bank. Arizona has 3018 cases of coronavirus so far and 89 deaths.

Of the Cardinals players who are making a significant impact is linebacker Chandler Jones of Rochester, NY and newly acquired wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Jones, who has played the last four seasons in Arizona and went to the Pro Bowl in 2017 and 2019, has now donated 150,000 meals to food banks in Arizona and his home state of New York. Jones led the National Football League with eight forced fumbles in 2019.

Hopkins meanwhile has already donated $150,000 to the Arizona coronavirus relief fund. Last season with the Houston Texans, Hopkins had 104 catches for 1165 yards and seven touchdowns. He led the NFL with 13 touchdown catches in 2017. On March 16, Hopkins was traded from the Texans to the Arizona Cardinals with a fourth round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft for running back David Johnson, a second round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and a fourth round draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Contributions made to the Arizona coronavirus relief fund will go to equipment for medical personnel, food banks, homeless shelters, domestic violence facilities, and computers for disadvantaged students so they can prepare for online learning. With the state of Arizona getting ready to do their part to protect themselves against coronavirus, it would be a little surprising if Major League Baseball came into the state to play 2020 regular season games there anytime soon.