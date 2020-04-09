Buffalo restaurant shows off new 'Can you Diggs it?' burger for Bills' new receiver

The Bills made a major move in trading for Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs, and now one of the area’s restaurants is reacting as such, in hopes of generating more business.

Stack Burger is located just outside of Buffalo, in Lackawanna, has created a new dish, and it’s loaded with more meat than you can even imagine.

It features multiple different hamburger patties — over 1 lb in total — and a healthy helping of pepperoni as well. The toppings include bacon peppers, onion bits, blue cheese, other cheeses and BBQ sauce.

As for Diggs, he’s a fan of it.

Nope but it looks good 😊🔥 https://t.co/ZexJOZSQVL — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) April 8, 2020

That’s a monster of a burger.