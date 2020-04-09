Look: Oakland Raiders' new venue, Allegiant Stadium, is absolutely stunning

The Raiders’ new $1.9 billion stadium was expected to be flashy, given the hefty price tag attached to it, and that’s apparently exactly what it is — and then some.

Photos and videos of Allegiant Stadium are beginning to surface, and it appears the new venue is very close to having been completed.

The team spent $1.1 billion to build the new stadium, with the city also allocating roughly $750 million to help out as well. So both sides were expecting something great, and it looks like that’s exactly what they got, given the product.

Round-the-clock work continues on Allegiant Stadium following the news of a second worker testing positive for Covid-19 yesterday https://t.co/JnP3VeVDfF pic.twitter.com/8jBvqD0J0f — Chase Stevens (@CSStevensphoto) April 9, 2020

Allegiant Stadium progress on all portions of the facility. More paving work, landscaping, roof installation and final touches on the exterior curtain wall all ongoing. #vegas #raiders #stadium pic.twitter.com/N5uKjQpVf4 — Mick Akers (@mickakers) April 3, 2020

It’s like the NFL’s version of the Death Star.