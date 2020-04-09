Look: Oakland Raiders' new venue, Allegiant Stadium, is absolutely stunning

The Raiders’ new $1.9 billion stadium was expected to be flashy, given the hefty price tag attached to it, and that’s apparently exactly what it is — and then some.
Photos and videos of Allegiant Stadium are beginning to surface, and it appears the new venue is very close to having been completed.
The team spent $1.1 billion to build the new stadium, with the city also allocating roughly $750 million to help out as well. So both sides were expecting something great, and it looks like that’s exactly what they got, given the product.
It’s like the NFL’s version of the Death Star.
