Redskins head coach Ron Rivera 'high' on Tua Tagovailoa, sparking talk of team possibly drafting him

The Redskins hold all the cards with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and there’s no telling what they may do.
There’s the safe option, and that’s selecting star pass-rusher Chase Young. He’s a generational player — like Jeff Okudah — and teams know they’re getting a superstar if they take him.
But they could also trade down, with a number of other teams licking their lips at the possibility of taking Young, or possibly a quarterback.
The final option hasn’t been discussed much, as the Redskins drafted Dwyane Haskins in the first round last season. It’s rare for a team to move away from a first-rounder after just one year, but the previous regime was the one that took Haskins.
And here’s the thing: Redskins new head coach Ron Rivera is “high” on Tua Tagovailoa, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.
Don’t be shocked if the Redskins draft Tagovailoa, giving their new head coach his signal-caller right off the bat. Although, at this time, the more likely route figures to be Young.
