BREAKING: WWE Releases Popular Tag Team

WWE.com announced the release of one of their popular tag teams earlier today.

They announced the release of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival. WWE made the following statement concerning The Revival’s release from their contract.

“Effective today, Friday April 10, 2020, WWE and The Revival have agreed on their immediate release from WWE. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”

It has been made aware that The Revival were not happy about their position in the WWE and have constantly asked for their release.

Scott Dawson commented about them finally getting their release on Twitter, looking forward to what the future holds for their professional wrestling careers.

Guys, for shoot, even if you called us boring or said we have dad bods or no charisma or can’t cut a promo, I love all of y’all. Professional Wrestling has always been my dream. Y’all made it possible. #FTR — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) April 9, 2020

Ryan Satin from Pro Wrestling Sheet confirmed on Twitter that The Revival do not have a no compete clause so they are free to work wherever they want at this moment in time.

FYI – I’ve confirmed with sources that The Revival do not have a no compete clause and are free to work wherever now, hence the “immediate release” wording from WWE. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 10, 2020

The Revival made their presence known in the professional wrestling world with their successes in WWE. They became the first ever 2 time NXT Tag Team Champions, twice held the Raw Tag Team Championship and won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Now that they have cultivated a following because of their WWE run, it will be interesting to see where they will continue to make a name for themselves in tag team wrestling.