Bucs may have signed Tom Brady, but are 'definitely considering' drafting a QB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be in win-now mode, but they appear to be undergoing a complete overhaul at the quarterback position.

For starters, the team parted ways with longtime quarterback Jameis Winston, replacing him with arguably the greatest signal-caller in all time, in Tom Brady. It’s a major move, considering that the team selected him with the first overall pick in the 2015 draft.

But they’re apparently not done at the position.

Ryan Griffin has shown promise as a backup, but the Bucs are apparently looking to groom their quarterback of the future, as general manager Jason Licht recently said that the team is considering drafting one in a few weeks.

“We can afford to do it, I think,” Licht said, via Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times. “And it’s definitely something we would look at. But it just depends on who that player is, where he’s available, what other players are in front of him. If we are sold on that player, it’s not as easy as just picking any quarterback and thinking, ‘OK, he’s the developmental guy.’”

It does make sense, but the Bucs are clearly allocating a good deal to the quarterback position this offseason.