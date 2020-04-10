Jazz rumors indicate Donovan Mitchell's relationship with Rudy Gobert 'doesn't appear salvageable'

Jazz big man Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus, and one of his teammates that got infected still isn’t happy about the situation.

Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the virus soon after Gobert did, once the league began testing its players, and while there’s no way of proving how the young guard got infected, it’s fair to connect the dots. Mitchell certainly did, as he himself admitted he needed to “cool off” after initially hearing the news during an interview with “Good Morning America,” in terms of how he felt about Gobert.

Time usually heals all, but not in this case, apparently, as Mitchell is still upset with Gobert, according to a report from The Athletic.

“It doesn’t appear salvageable,” one source with knowledge of the situation said.

This may sound surprising, but not to us. Upon initially hearing the news of Mitchell being infected, we speculated that the Jazz may be forced to trade either him or Gobert. And it’s the way that it happened — with Gobert acting flippant and even openly mocking the virus, like when he touched every reporter’s microphone at the end of a news conference.

Gobert never took the virus seriously until he got infected, and there are now repercussions stemming from his carefree attitude.