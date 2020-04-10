Quarantine Theater: Episode III

(With all combat sports ground to a halt and stay home orders enacted, you’re stuck inside, we’re stuck inside, let’s watch some fun fight stuff on YouTube.)

SB Nation’s fantastic Beef series highlights maybe the most heated rivalry in UFC history, Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier.

When Jay Mohr had a radio show, and there was talk of cancelling wrestling as an Olympic sport, the former wrestler unleashed a rant that has been put to a video, here. True fact: I transcribed his entire screed on the site the day I heard it on his show, and was the most-read and shared piece of the year on UCS.

Jim Rome isn’t for everyone, and maybe I just like him because I grew up on him, but his comments after Joshua-Ruiz I are still fun to listen to.