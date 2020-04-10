WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (4/10): Fallout From WrestleMania 36, Tag Team Title Match Announced For Next Week, And More

This edition of Friday Night SmackDown took place once again at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. It was the fallout from WrestleMania 36 as the new Universal Champion Braun Strowman is advertised to appear and the new Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defend against the former champions The Kabuki Warriors.

The show opens with the new Universal Champion Braun Strowman, making his way to the ring. Braun says he took the opportunity when it came knocking on his door. He says that it is the greatest moment of his career. Shinsuke Nakamura interrupts Braun. Shinsuke reminds Braun that the last time they were in the ring together, him, Sami and Cesaro defeated him. Shinsuke wants to challenge Braun and Braun says Shinsuke will get these hands later on that night. Cesaro attempts to attack Braun from behind but Braun knocks him to the outside. Nakamura takes him down with a knee to the face. Nakamura leaves the ring with Cesaro.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross Defeated The Kabuki Warriors To Retain The Women’s Tag Team Championship

Elias is on the balcony, saying he is feeling great about his victory against King Corbin at WrestleMania. He sings about overcoming the fall from the balcony and winning his match against Corbin. In the song, he has the Money In The Bank briefcase in his sights.

Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler come out to berate Michael Cole for talking about what Dolph and Sonya did to Otis. Tucker comes out, showing the pictures of Otis and Mandy to rub it in Dolph’s face. Tucker says he has unfinished business with Dolph and wants to take care of it.

Dolph Ziggler Defeated Tucker

John Morrison and The Miz host The Dirt Sheet. Morrison talks about being the only man to retain the tag titles on his own. Miz says he is the only man to retain the tag titles from his couch. They perform their “Hey Hey Ho Ho Miz and Morrison” song. The Uso’s interrupt. The Uso’s want a shot at Miz and Morrison, but Miz says he is still injured so they can’t do it tonight. The New Day come out to say that it’s only fair that the other partner need to compete for the tag titles. Kofi says that next week it will be Miz vs. Big E vs. Jey Uso for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

The Forgotten Sons Defeated Lucha House Party

Carmella and Dana Brooke congratulate Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross on their tag championship win. They challenge them for the titles but Alexa says no. Dana asks what the problem with them if Alexa and Nikki said that they would take on any team. Nikki and Alexa talk it over. Alexa is about to tell them their decision but then Carmella and Dana already assume that they agreed and celebrate.

Bayley and Sasha Banks come out to the ring. Bayley says she has beaten everyone, defying all odds at WrestleMania. Sasha tells everyone that thought Bayley would lost the title, “Screw you.” Tamina interrupts. Bayley complements her, saying that she had a dominant performance. Tamina claims Bayley did not beat her. She challenges Bayley for the title. Sasha says Tamina doesn’t just come out here and make demands. Bayley says she can have her match if she beats Sasha Banks. Sasha looks thrown off by that announcement. Tamina accepts and says that Sasha’s friend just screwed her.

Sheamus Defeated Cal Bloom

They highlight Jeff Hardy’s career with a video package.

Braun Strowman Defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

Bray Wyatt interrupts Braun’s celebration with the Firefly Fun House. Bray says we can’t see John Cena now. Bray says Braun turned his back on him after he had brought him into WWE. He says he’ll forgive Braun if he apologizes. Braun says he is not playing his game. Bray says he wants his Universal title back. He says he brought Braun into this world and now he’s going to take him out. Braun says anytime he wants, he will let Bray in.

The show goes ends with Braun’s music playing and Bray stares down at Braun as Bray is possibly the first challenger for Braun’s title.