Edmonton Oilers F Colby Cave Passes Away At 25

Heartbreak struck the Edmonton Oilers family this morning. Forward Colby Cave, who had been in the hospital in a medically-induced coma, passed away on Saturday morning. Cave was just 25-years-old.

Cave, according to the team on April 7th, suffered a brain bleed overnight on April 6th. That led to his hospitalization.

The Battleford, Saskatchewan native joined the Oilers during the 2018-19 season, when he was claimed off of waivers from the Boston Bruins. He played in 33 games the rest of the season, collecting three points (2-1-3).

Cave played in 11 NHL games with one goal this past season. He spent most of the campaign with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors. In 44 games, the center had 23 points (11-12-23).

The Edmonton Oilers, via their website, released the following statement this morning.

“On behalf of the Edmonton Oilers Hockey Club and the Bakersfield Condors, we wanted to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends after the passing of our teammate Colby Cave earlier this morning. Colby was a terrific teammate with great character, admired and liked everywhere he played. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Emily, his family and friends at this very difficult time.”

– Bob Nicholson, Chairman

Edmonton Oilers Hockey Club

– Ken Holland, President of Hockey Operations and General Manager

Edmonton Oilers Hockey Club

Our thoughts and prayers are with Colby’s wife Emily, his entire family, and those fortunate enough to call him a friend and a teammate.

We leave you with some of Cave’s happy moments in the sport that brought him into all of our lives.