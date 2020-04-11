Fox Sports Midwest to air 2019 Blues-Jets and Stanley Cup Final games

Fox Sports Midwest is offering up some memorable hockey games from the 2019-20 season for Blues fans craving the sport while the current season is on pause. Beginning next week, fans will be able to watch wins from the first-round series against the Winnipeg Jets and the wins from the Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins.

Below is the full schedule. Note that the Stanley Cup Final replays will be from NBC’s national broadcast.

Blues 2019 Stanley Cup Playoff Replays on FOX Sports Midwest (times Central)

Mon. April 13

7 p.m.

Game 1: Blues at Jets

Tue. April 14

7 p.m.

Game 2: Blues at Jets

Wed. April 15

7 p.m.

Game 5: Blues at Jets

9:30 p.m.

Game 6: Jets at Blues

Thurs. April 16

7 p.m.

Game 2: Blues at Bruins

Fri. April 17

7 p.m.

Game 4: Bruins at Blues

Sat. April 18

7 p.m.

Game 5: Blues at Bruins

Sun. April 19

7 p.m.

Game 7: Blues at Bruins