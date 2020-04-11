WWE Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus

News broke out earlier today that a WWE employee have been tested positive for COVID-19.

Fightful reported that they had received information from people within the company confirming the positive cases. WWE stated the following to Fightful about the issue:

“A WWE employee has tested positive for COVID-19. We believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff, as the individual and a roommate became symptomatic in the days following exposure to two people working in acute health care on the evening of March 26, after WWE’s TV production on a closed set was already complete. The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well, and made a complete recovery.”

Pro Wrestling Sheet also confirmed that the employee is not an in ring performer, however they are an on screen talent.

People within in the company are not happy with their current work environment but others were working to get paid during this difficult time according to Fightful.

According to sources, the employee diagnosed with the virus had gone out to dinner with friends who work in healthcare after the company completed tapings including WrestleMania 36.

As announced earlier this week by ESPN, WWE is currently moving forward to film live TV tapings for Monday Night Raw, NXT, and Friday Night SmackDown: