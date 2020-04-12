Kenny Dalglish praises British healthcare service after recovering from coronavirus

Former Scottish soccer superstar Kenny Dalglish of Glasgow, Scotland is highly praising the National Health Service in Great Britain after recovering from coronavirus. Dalglish tested positive for the disease while in hospital for another infection. According to Andy Hunter of the Irish Times, Dalglish had no symptoms of coronavirus whatsoever.

Dalglish is 69 years of age. He had no idea he had the disease and is now praising the Scottish healthcare staff for “the brilliant care” and their “dedication, bravery and sacrifice.” according to Hunter. Dalglish also has “immense gratitude to the medical staff who cared for me and who continue to treat countless others” according to the Liverpool Football Club website.

Dalglish is one of the most famous soccer players in the history of Scottish soccer. He is the all-time leader in games played in the history of the Scotland National Soccer Team (102 caps) and is tied for the most goals ever by a player for the Scottish National Team. Dalglish, along with Denis Law of Aberdeen, Scotland, each have 30 goals.

Kenny Dalglish scored two of his 30 international goals for Scotland at the World Cup. The first goal came in a 3-2 Scotland win over the Netherlands on June 11, 1978 at the 1978 World Cup in Mendoza, Argentina and the second goal came in a 5-2 Scotland win over New Zealand on June 15, 1982 in Malaga, Spain.

Professionally, Dalglish played for Celtic in Scotland from 1969 to 1977 and then Liverpool in the English Premier League from 1977 to 1990. Dalglish had 112 goals in 204 games with Celtic and then 118 goals in 355 games with Liverpool.

Great Britain has been hit quite hard by coronavirus. There are presently 84, 279 cases and 10, 612 deaths. There have been 737 deaths on Sunday in Great Britain alone. That is the second most fatalities in the world. The only nation with more deaths on Easter Sunday is the United States with 1379 deaths.