2020 MMA Top Ten Earners

MMA Manifesto

By April 13, 2020

Mar 7, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Israel Adesanya (red gloves) fights Yoel Romero (blue gloves) during UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Who is the top earner in MMA so far in 2020?  We’ve crunched the numbers and have the answer.

It is worth noting that these are only the reported salaries plus Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses that have been made public, plus the official UFC fight week incentive pay.  Many top performing fighters get additional bonuses paid out to them that aren’t reported, plus the top guys get a cut of the pay-per-view buys for events that they headline (not to mention every fighter makes sponsorship money).  Also, many athletic commissions don’t report fighter’s salary info, so for those we’ve estimated a fighter’s purse based on what they have earned in their other recent fights  Fighters with some estimated purses are marked with a * beside their name.  This data should still be considered very close to accurate, as most fighters’ purses remain rather steady from fight to fight (unless they ink a new contract in the meantime).

With all those disclaimers out of the way, here are the top 10 highest earning fighters so far in 2020.
1 Conor McGregor  $3,060,000
2 Israel Adesanya  $   540,000
2 Jon Jones*  $   540,000
4 Junior dos Santos*  $   420,000
5 Dominick Reyes*  $   380,000
5 Yoel Romero  $   380,000
7 Charles Oliveira*  $   307,200
8 Derrick Lewis*  $   305,000
9 Zhang Weili  $   290,000
10 Valentina Shevchenko*  $   270,000

