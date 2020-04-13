Chris Paul did Jazz players major favors while they were being tested for coronavirus in good-faith gesture

The Jazz players’ lives were completely shaken up one particular night last month, when Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus — being the first NBA player to have ever been diagnosed.

It resulted in the Jazz players being quarantined at Chesapeake Energy Arena, rather than playing in their game against the Thunder.

And it must have been quite a shock for the Jazz, with the news breaking and them reacting to it on the fly just like the rest of us. Not only that, they were quarantined for hours, until the NBA could get emergency testing for them, which stretched into the early-morning hours.

But Chris Paul tried to make their lives a bit easier, in what was a pretty great gesture. CP3 reportedly had his security guard hook the Jazz players up with drinks, beer and wine, so they could stay calm that night.

“One of the best things all night was Chris Paul trying to get us some refreshments, which was great,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said, via The Athletic. “That was a nice gesture.”

Props to CP3 for chipping in during those difficult times.