MLB season hangs in balance, with games only being played in 'Arizona or bust'

Time is ticking on the 2020 MLB season, with no clear plan on how the games will be played, or when, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The curve has still yet to be flattened, and in the meantime, the MLB is trying to conjure up some way to play out the season, possibly in condensed form. The NBA season is currently suspended, with teams having had roughly 20 games left to have been played, while MLB never even started.

It’s been said that the league was mulling playing games in Florida and Arizona, where spring training games take place. However. the travel element may have nixed that idea, as a recent report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan stated that it’s “Arizona or Bust,” on Monday’s edition of “Get Up.”

"It seems like it's going to be Arizona or bust for Major League Baseball."@JeffPassan on the MLB happening this season. pic.twitter.com/LbBR3KcNo6 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 13, 2020

It’s actually becoming possible that the MLB season may be canceled altogether. The timing here is just brutal.