The HOVG Podcast: Duane Rieder

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Duane Rieder.

The Curator and Executive Director of The Clemente Museum talks to the boys about how a chance encounter with Roberto Clemente as a kid in 1971 helped shape his life and paved the way for him to devote his life to preserving the memory of the Pittsburgh Pirates legend and, of course, all the cool things he has going on with Engine House 25 Wines.

