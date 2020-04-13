The HOVG Podcast: Duane Rieder

Hall of Very Good

April 13, 2020

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Duane Rieder.

The Curator and Executive Director of The Clemente Museum talks to the boys about how a chance encounter with Roberto Clemente as a kid in 1971 helped shape his life and paved the way for him to devote his life to preserving the memory of the Pittsburgh Pirates legend and, of course, all the cool things he has going on with Engine House 25 Wines.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

21 Facts You May Not Know About Roberto Clemente

Roberto Clemente is one miracle from sainthood

Angel in the Outfield

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Engine House 25 Wines.

