Rudy Gobert shoots down talk of beef with Donovan Mitchell

There’s been a lot of talk about some dissension between teammates Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell amid the coronavirus outbreak, but the Jazz big man wants us all to believe that it’s just noise, and that there isn’t truth to it.

Gobert became the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus, with Mitchell getting infected soon after. It was said that Mitchell was upset with the way Gobert handled the situation — given how flippant he was, like when he openly touched all microrphones during a press conference — and that the relationship between the two was reportedly “beyond repair.”

But Gobert said otherwise, clearing the air during an Instagram live stream.

Rudy Gobert says in IG live that he had spoken with Donovan Mitchell, and shoots down the idea that they are at odds, calling it a media creation. “We’re ready to play basketball together and win a championship together.” — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) April 12, 2020

Rudy Gobert on Donovan Mitchell: "It's true that we didn't speak for awhile. But we spoke a couple days ago. We're ready to win a championship. … Relationships are never perfect. But at the end of the day, we both want to win. We're down men, and we want to win." — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) April 12, 2020

We’ll likely never really know the truth here, but if the two work things out, then it will indeed be water under the bridge.