The Rise of Online Sport Betting in India

Sports Betting in India is on the rise! That is due to the Law Commission of India, also known as the LCI recommending that sports betting should be legalized. This means that you are now able to experience the excellence of sports betting and place bets on betting sites like betfromindia.

The online betting industry as a whole has grown a substantial amount all over the globe. With the UK and USA seeming too big the 2 biggest areas of which gambling is popular. There are new markets also developing and seeing a growth in gambling, India being a prime example. Gambling in India is seeing a rise in popularity however there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding it, which is possibly hindering the speed of which it is growing. India is actually struggling to regulate the industry effectively and are therefore putting their own revenues at risk, not getting as much as they should be. But if the government issue the right rules and regulations, they will benefit from this.

There are 13 states in India in which online gambling is legal, this includes Assam, Goa, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Punjab, Sikkim, and West Bengal. In other states it is considered legal. However, do not let this put you off gambling and make you think that you cannot gamble in India because you’d be wrong. Despite the rules, you can still gamble anywhere you want in India. There are a lot of loopholes within the legislation that means that it is still possible for residents of other areas to gamble. You are still able to gamble at both offshore casinos and sports betting sites.

It is not just the number of customers accessing gambling activities in India, but also the number of internet users in India, which could also have an effect on the betting industry numbers. In 2018, there were over 500 million internet users, this then increased to around just over 600 million by the end of last year and then by the end of this year we are looking at a potential figure of over 700 million. This is truly exciting for the nation as a whole, not just the gambling industry.

The sports industry seems to cause more excitement in the industry as apposed to the casino industry. The Indian community is raging mad for cricket! Cricket is massively appreciated in India and therefore to make the sport even more exciting for them, they like to place bets on it. It adds more value to certain fixtures. India also has a huge population and an increasingly younger population who are fascinated by sports and the aspect of betting on sport, so we expect the industry to continue to rise and that is will become more and more legal across the nation, allowing people to bet with ease as oppossed to having to use loophole methods. Let’s see what the future holds.