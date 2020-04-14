Tips for Preventing Concussions in Sports

Sports are a great source of fun and entertainment for those who participate and watch. However, the unfortunate reality of sports is that they come with the risk of injury.

Engaging in just about any sport you can think of can lead to an injury. These injuries can vary in severity depending on the circumstances that caused them.

One of the most significant types of injury is any wound to the head. Anything that will damage your brain is highly dangerous and can cause permanent complications.

This is why sports safety is crucial. Even something as simple as wearing a helmet while riding a bike halves the risk of a serious head injury.

Concussions and head injuries often go overlooked, but you need to take them seriously. To help you do this, we’ll provide a few tips for preventing concussions from sports below.

Wear a Fitted Helmet

The first thing you should do is wear a fitted helmet.

There are two aspects to helmets and that includes wearing one and ensuring it’s a good fit.

Not all sports require helmets, so this tip might be irrelevant for something like soccer. However, it’s important for other sports like football, hockey, bike riding, and motocross.

Most organized sports involving helmets make them a requirement, but the problem arises when sports are played recreationally. Organized sports include authority and oversight while recreational sports typically do not.

For example, nobody is going to make sure you’re wearing a helmet before you take off on a bike trail. In situations like these, you need to be smart and wear a helmet even if you feel confident that you don’t need one.

Beyond the basic need for a helmet, you should be wearing one that is a proper fit. While wearing a helmet does reduce your risk of a serious head injury, the effectiveness of the helmet is dictated by how well it fits on your head.

If you’re wearing a helmet with a loose fit, then it will move around and won’t provide good support. Rather than fully absorbing a blow, your helmet might rotate and leave part of your head exposed.

With this in mind, be sure that you’re always wearing a helmet for dangerous sports and verify that it fits your head perfectly.

Use Proper Technique

Another important suggestion for avoiding a concussion is to use proper technique.

No matter what type of physical activity you’re trying to do, using proper form is always a good idea. Failing to do so often puts extra strain on your body and can overexert certain muscles that aren’t expecting the added load.

For example, form is incredibly important when at the gym and lifting weights. When you use improper form, your risk of injury drastically increases as you won’t be using the correct muscles to support the weight that you’re trying to lift.

This is no different for any other sport requiring form. In football, you need to use a good form for tackling to avoid putting yourself in a vulnerable position.

This comes down to learning and mastering the fundamentals. With a good starting point, you’ll have good form and this makes you a better player and less prone to injuring your head.

Avoid Direct Contact

You should also make a point of avoiding any direct contact with your head.

This may seem like a no-brainer, but it’s easy to get wrapped up in the frenzy of a game. If you aren’t aware of the risks of head-to-head contact, then you might not take action to avoid letting it happen.

That said, head-to-head contact is one of the quickest ways to wind up with a concussion. A concussion requires a blow to your head and rattling of your brain, which is exactly what happens with many hits to the head.

In football, you might tackle in a way that makes your head hit first. In soccer, you might go for a header and this can also be problematic.

Take this into consideration and make sure to never use your head! Lead with other body parts and let anything else absorb a blow to prevent an injury to your head.

Strengthen Your Neck

One of the best tips for avoiding concussions is to strengthen your neck muscles.

Think about what supports your head and holds it upright. It’s your neck! Understanding this, wouldn’t strengthening your head support seem like a natural way of reducing injury?

Strengthening your neck muscles is incredibly effective and will limit your risk for a concussion. When you have stronger neck muscles, your head is capable of sustaining more impact.

This doesn’t mean that you should run in head first, but rather that you’re more durable. Part of the impact from a blow to the head is cushioned by your neck muscles, so having more muscle translates to a better cushion.

As a result, less force is transferred to your brain during impact. This means less movement and a lower chance of sustaining a concussion.

While neck strengthening might not be a current part of your workout regimen, adding it is a fantastic way of protecting you from a concussion.

Watch for Symptoms

Finally, you should be vigilant and watch for any symptoms of a concussion.

While this won’t necessarily help you avoid one from happening in the first place, it can prevent you from exacerbating it. Most concussions are fairly minor, but they become more serious with long-lasting effects when they are aggravated.

Because of this, you need to take quick action anytime there is any possibility of a concussion. This entails looking for warning signs, of which there are many.

Signs of a concussion can include anything from dizziness, amnesia, nausea, headache, inability to focus, lack of balance and improper walking, and fatigue.

Generally speaking, you should take precautions whenever a blow to the head happens. It is much better to be safe than sorry in this situation because neglecting it can cause life-long complications.

Closing Thoughts

While sports are meant to be enjoyed, they come with their fair share of injuries and concussions are one of the biggest to be concerned with. Concussions may not seem serious, but any injury to the head cannot be ignored as it might mean damage to your brain.

Considering this, you’ll want to know how you can be safe and avoid concussions while playing sports. A few tips include wearing a fitted helmet, using proper technique, avoiding direct contact, and strengthening your neck.

Additionally, always be sure to watch for any signs of a concussion. Don’t delay taking action and seek medical attention to rule out a brain injury. While injuries like a concussion aren’t always avoidable, they can be reduced with extra precaution!