Top Ten Earning Women's MMA Fighters

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC London)

Top Ten Earning Women’s Fighters

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Amanda Nunes $ 450,000 $ 350,000 $ 100,000 2 Julia Budd (Bellator) $ 350,000 $ 350,000 $ – 3 Cris Cyborg (Bellator) $ 250,000 $ 250,000 $ – 4 Valentina Shevchenko* $ 230,000 $ 115,000 $ 115,000 5 Joanna Jedrzejczyk $ 212,000 $ 106,000 $ 106,000 6 Rose Namajunas* $ 210,000 $ 105,000 $ 105,000 7 Holly Holm $ 200,000 $ 150,000 $ 50,000 7 Jessica Andrade* $ 200,000 $ 100,000 $ 100,000 7 Zhang Weili $ 200,000 $ 100,000 $ 100,000 10 Michelle Waterson* $ 140,000 $ 70,000 $ 70,000

