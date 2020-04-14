Top Ten Earning Women's MMA Fighters

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
(updated after UFC London)
Top Ten Earning Women’s Fighters
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Amanda Nunes
|$ 450,000
|$ 350,000
|$ 100,000
|2
|Julia Budd (Bellator)
|$ 350,000
|$ 350,000
|$ –
|3
|Cris Cyborg (Bellator)
|$ 250,000
|$ 250,000
|$ –
|4
|Valentina Shevchenko*
|$ 230,000
|$ 115,000
|$ 115,000
|5
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|$ 212,000
|$ 106,000
|$ 106,000
|6
|Rose Namajunas*
|$ 210,000
|$ 105,000
|$ 105,000
|7
|Holly Holm
|$ 200,000
|$ 150,000
|$ 50,000
|7
|Jessica Andrade*
|$ 200,000
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
|7
|Zhang Weili
|$ 200,000
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
|10
|Michelle Waterson*
|$ 140,000
|$ 70,000
|$ 70,000
Other weight classes:
Flyweights
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)