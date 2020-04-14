Top ten earning women's fighters in mixed martial arts Top Ten Earning Women’s MMA Fighters | The Sports Daily
Top Ten Earning Women's MMA Fighters

By April 14, 2020

Dec 1, 2017; Thackerville, OK, USA; Julia Budd (red gloves) looks on prior to fighting Arlene Blencowe (not pictured) during Bellator 189 at Winstar World Casino. Mandatory Credit: Dave Mandel-USA TODAY Sports

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC London)

 

Top Ten Earning Women’s Fighters

 Total    Show   Win Bonus
1 Amanda Nunes  $   450,000  $   350,000  $    100,000
2 Julia Budd (Bellator)  $   350,000  $   350,000  $            –
3 Cris Cyborg (Bellator)  $   250,000  $   250,000  $            –
4 Valentina Shevchenko*  $   230,000  $   115,000  $    115,000
5 Joanna Jedrzejczyk  $   212,000  $   106,000  $    106,000
6 Rose Namajunas*  $   210,000  $   105,000  $    105,000
7 Holly Holm  $   200,000  $   150,000  $      50,000
7 Jessica Andrade*  $   200,000  $   100,000  $    100,000
7 Zhang Weili  $   200,000  $   100,000  $    100,000
10 Michelle Waterson*  $   140,000  $     70,000  $      70,000

Other weight classes:

Flyweights
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights

 

