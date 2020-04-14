Why You Should be Grateful to Your Billiard Opponent

Playing pool is for many a way to develop the ability to focus and gain perspective; for others, it is simply an activity that allows them to relax their minds and have fun. You cant play this game only by yourself, but you will need others.

And Today, we will see this from a different point of view. This is about respect to your opponent and showing the gratitude they deserve. The concept is a bit unusual and complex to be explained, but we will try this in our article.

No Game Without an Opponent

This takes a thought that has been put forth several times before and turns our usual perception of win and lose upside down: it considers both the winner and the loser to make a game possible in the first place. Both winners and losers contribute equally to the creation of the match. Before calling the doctor or starting YouTube YouTube cat videos again, let me explain the thought a little more.

The natives of North America honored the animals they had hunted by sacrificing for them so that people could live. The idea behind this is to internally thank the loser as the winner for making victory possible by taking the other role. Not looking down, but out of genuine gratitude and joy in the game.

Because next time, we could be the loser. And the loser should also be grateful that the winner was available to play this match. I can even win as the loser of a game: inexperience, emotion, fun to compete with an equal opponent. If I only lost one game against a strong opponent, I played my best group, why do I have to be angry? Today I took the role that was necessary to create a situation called “party,”

It has its logic, right?

Is all this just an esoteric hocus-pocus to make defeats look good? No. If I remove the destructive component of victory (triumph, the humiliation of the opponent) and defeat (weakness, shame, submission) and understand my opponent as a partner who makes the game possible for me in the first place, I can focus on the game itself.

So now you know this game doesn’t all about jump on a pool table and start playing and after losing abuse your partner.

You will enjoy it more and play better. I don’t need to be afraid of defeat or lust for victory. Because what we fear, we attract, and what we covet, we repel. Without fear and greed, I can play my best game and enjoy the game.

Read More – Top 5 Ways to Make Money in the Booming Esports Market

Remember this tip: Stop hating your opponents

“I don’t have to hate my opponent,” you have to repeat it over and over again. Some players encounter their opponent in a hostile and taciturn way, and they don’t smile because they think they can impress their opponent or get “hard” to “destroy” their opponent.

Depending on the player’s degree of aggression and acting talent, this either ruins the mood at the table or seems unintentionally fun. How many opponents have already crushed my fingers with a handshake or burned holes in their skulls with their unrelenting gaze? That doesn’t help if they don’t shoot later because they are too focused on “being an opponent”?

I’ve always wondered how professional players from two different teams can “hate each other” in the league game, only to fall into each other’s arms a week later in the national jersey when they win a game. Of course, this is “professional hatred,” limited to match time and has nothing to do with actual hatred for now.

But how often conflicts intensify on the field, short-term rivals become real enemies, when in reality they both do the same thing: they love to play ball.

A clear example of this “professional hatred” can be found in the UFC fights, in which the opponents kill each other with massive blows, and once the battle is over, they hug and show their respect for the rival.

So in your next game, when putting the gloves on your hand for playing, try not only to treat your opponent with respect but with real gratitude and solidarity. You do not have to say it, internal recognition is enough, since if your opponent did not read this post before. He might think you are crazy!