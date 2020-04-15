A full 2020 season for Eagles and NFL looks very unlikely

That’s how EYE see it right now, here in the middle of April… I hope to be wrong about it.

That doesn’t mean you should refrain from submitting your MACH 10 Draft Challenge entry in the Comments below or at rslupean@excite.com…. the Draft will proceed no matter what (April 23-25).

But the reality may be those draft picks will never see the field until the Spring of 2021.

Basically any and all stadium events have been shut down by most USA governors for the rest of the year 2020, due to COVID-19 parameters.

That’s the current hard reality.

Universal testing and vaccines are still at least a year away.

We have never sugar-coated realities here at the EYE and we never will.

One bright light at the end of the tunnel?— possibly by the Spring of 2021, the NFL may be able to rig a shortened 6-game regular season concentrated upon each NFL division, with a playoffs system and “Super Bowl” climax extending into June of 2021. But don’t count on it.

I have eyes wide open, but right now all I’m seeing is a huge void in the NFL continuum.

I wish I had bigger words of wisdom and encouragement. Right now, all I can offer is, “Shit Happens”.

Meanwhile, due to the pandemic crisis, Patrick Dolan is the Eagles Employee of the Month.

Dave Spadaro describes why:

“You probably don’t know Patrick Dolan, the vice president of football technology for the Eagles. He’s a behind-the-scenes employee in charge of the team’s football video department, responsible for everything from taping practices and providing cutups to the coaching staff to preparing video of games and upcoming opponents, and, in a normal April, making sure the coaches and the personnel department have every bit of video they need to watch NFL free agents and prospective draft picks.

“In a normal draft, my staff and I would be managing all of the video that is coming in from all of the universities – they would be submitting their Pro Days and we would have been ingesting that and merging that with all of the player profiles in our scouting system and making sure that all of our scouts and our coaches had access to all of that,” Dolan said. “For the most part, this would be Pro Day season and we would have been doing that for the last four weeks.”

But this is not normal. Far from it.