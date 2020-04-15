BREAKING: Several WWE Superstars Released

News has just broken out that WWE has released a lot of it’s current talent and backstage producers as part of their financial cuts due to the impact of this current pandemic.
WWE.com released a statement on the people that they confirmed to have been let go of their contract:
“WWE has come to terms on the release of Kurt Angle, Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Curt Hawkins(Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), Luke Gallows (Drew Hankinson), Heath Slater (Heath Miller), Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz), EC3 (Michael Hutter), Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt) and Lio Rush(Lionel Green). We wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”
Backstage producers Fit Finlay and Lance Storm confirmed on Twitter that they have been cut as well from their contract.
Other sites have been reporting that more WWE talents like Sarah Logan, Erick Rowan, Primo, Epico and longtime referee Mike Chioda, have been added to the list of employees released as well as backstage producers Billy Kidman and Shane Helms.
However, WWE has yet to confirm those departures at this moment in time.
