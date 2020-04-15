BREAKING: Several WWE Superstars Released

News has just broken out that WWE has released a lot of it’s current talent and backstage producers as part of their financial cuts due to the impact of this current pandemic.

WWE.com released a statement on the people that they confirmed to have been let go of their contract:

“WWE has come to terms on the release of Kurt Angle, Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Curt Hawkins(Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), Luke Gallows (Drew Hankinson), Heath Slater (Heath Miller), Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz), EC3 (Michael Hutter), Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt) and Lio Rush(Lionel Green). We wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”

Backstage producers Fit Finlay and Lance Storm confirmed on Twitter that they have been cut as well from their contract.

To everyone on Gods green earth. Thank you for the kind words. I’ve been doing this for 46 years(Wrestling)I pray you all get through this and we can share a hug and drink again. Stay healthy. (SD) — Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) April 15, 2020

My best to all who, like me, lost their jobs today. To those still on the job, hold down the fort for us. It was my pleasure to work with you all these past 4 month. I hope we will all get a chance to work together again. Stay strong, stay safe. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 15, 2020

Other sites have been reporting that more WWE talents like Sarah Logan, Erick Rowan, Primo, Epico and longtime referee Mike Chioda, have been added to the list of employees released as well as backstage producers Billy Kidman and Shane Helms.

However, WWE has yet to confirm those departures at this moment in time.