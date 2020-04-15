Clayton Kershaw feeling the 'healthiest he's ever been,' giving Dodgers fans chills

Dodgers veteran star Clayton Kershaw has been one of the most dominant left-handed pitchers during the course of his career, making opposing hitters look silly swinging and missing numerous times during that span.

He’s won the Cy Young Award three times, and even pulled off the super-rare Triple Crown feat in 2011 — sweeping the board. But he’s looked a bit more human these past two seasons, having battled some injuries here and there.

But the 32-year-old used the offseason to get right, apparently, and he’s already regaining top form, according to his wife, Ellen.

“He is healthier than he has ever been,” Ellen said, via ESPN’s Wright Thompson. “So I think that has been frustrating because I think he was so ready to go into the season. But part of me also wonders if taking these months off is just going to be more time for rest on his shoulder … You know, Clayton has pitched so many innings.”

That’s all well and good, but it’s a long season (usually, although this particular campaign could be shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic), and it’s not about how one starts, but how they finish, in the playoffs.