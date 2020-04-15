Combat

Fight of the Day: Kazushi Sakuraba vs. Royce Gracie I

Fight of the Day: Kazushi Sakuraba vs. Royce Gracie I

Combat

Fight of the Day: Kazushi Sakuraba vs. Royce Gracie I

By April 15, 2020

By |

 

Date: May 1, 2000
Card: Pride Grand Prix 2000 Finals
Championship(s):
Venue: Tokyo Dome
Location: Tokyo, Japan

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home