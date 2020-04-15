Look: Von Miller shows off hilarious new tattoo in bizarre location

Broncos linebacker Von Miller has a number of tattoos, and you’re going to want to see the most recent message he got inked on his body.

Miller has already racked up 106 sacks during the course of his career. He’s already more than halfway to Bruce Smith’s record for most all time (200), and hasn’t shown any visible signs of slowing down anytime soon.

His most recent artwork is an attempt to strike fear in opposing quarterbacks, and is also on brand. However, the message, given the area he got inked, resulted in him getting mocked by fans.

“Sack master,” it read, near his nether regions.

Uhh…tf is Von Miller thinking with this tattoo 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RomxdMFS8D — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) April 14, 2020

Oof.