Sports community dominates the newly formed Great American Economic Revival Industry Group

There is no question we all miss live sports. Over the last two days, one person who is missing live sports more than any other appears to be United States President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, Trump said the following according to Evan Bleier of Inside Hook , “We want to get our sports back so importantly. We have to get our sports back. I’m tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old.”

In order to try and give the United States economy a boost, Trump has created the Great American Economic Revival Industry Group. On the panel are several notable professional sports executives who would have no problem of getting front row seats to the ESPYs on an annual basis. They are NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, UFC President Dana White, WWE Chief Executive Owner Vince McMahon, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

In addition to these nine famous sports executives, there are five other famous American businessmen who will have a voice on the committee. They are Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerburg, Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, Oracle Co-Founder Larry Ellison, Oracle Chief Executive Officer Safra Catz and Citadel Chief Executive Ken Griffin.

Now we all know sports is important to society, but in the grand scheme of things, how important actually is it? The panel will need to simply ask when is the appropriate time for sports to return?

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, sports has the chance of coming back this summer only if there are no spectators. It should be noted that Fauci has a significant amount of clout as he has been the major medical spokesperson for Trump during the coronavirus pandemic.