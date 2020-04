Thursday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Football

2003 Fiesta Bowl: Miami (FL) vs. Ohio State (01/03/2003) — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Oregon at Cal (11/06/2004) — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

2002 Independence Bowl: Mississippi vs. Nebraska (12/27/2002) — ESPNU, 3 p.m,

West Virginia at Virginia Tech (10/12/2000) — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

2000 Sugar Bowl: Florida State vs. Virginia (01/04/2000) — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Florida at Florida State (11/20/2004) — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

2014 BCS National Championship: Auburn vs. Florida State (01/06/2014) — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Ohio State at Michigan (11/19/2005) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

1996 Rose Bowl: Northwestern vs. USC (01/01/1996) — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Four Sides of the Story: Alabama Audible — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Football: Draft Special: The Cheat Sheet — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

eSports

FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup — ESPN2, noon

Golf

PGA Tour

2013 Heritage Classic

Final Round (04/20/2003) — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour

2019 LOTTE Championship

3rd Round (04/19/2019) — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Lightweight Brawls — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Welterweight Stunners — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

MLB

New York Yankees at New York Mets (Jason DeGrom’s debut, 05/15/2014) — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees (Aaron Judge’s debut, 08/13/2016) — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers (Bryce Harper’s debut, 04/28/2012) — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals (Steven Strasburg’s debut, 06/08/2010) — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers (Clayton Kershaw’s debut, 05/25/2008) — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLB Network Presents: The Bird — MLB Network, noon & 10 p.m.

MLB Network Presents: Bench — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

NASCAR

2007 Daytona 500 (02/18/2007) — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Horse Challenge

Semifinals and Championship — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks (10/17/1970) — NBA TV, 9 a.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at San Diego Clippers (Magic Johnson’s debut, 10/12/1979) — NBA TV, 11 a.m.

1982 NBA Finals, Game 6: Philadelphia 76ers at Los Angeles Lakers (06/07/1982) — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

1983 Western Conference Finals, Game 3: Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers (04/29/1983) — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Utah Jazz (04/05/1984) — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Film Room: 1985 NBA Finals, Game 6: Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics (06/09/1985) — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NFL

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (12/30/2018) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs (09/22/2019) — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

2016 NFC Divisional Playoff Game: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (01/15/2017) — FS1, 8 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (09/29/2019) — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

NFL Mock Draft Special — NFL Network, 10:30 a.m.

Football Flex — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Best of Fox Football Sunday — FS1, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Fox Football Now: Sean McVay — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

2018 Stanley Cup Final

Game 1: Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights (05/28/2018) — NHL Network, noon

Game 2: Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights (05/30/2018) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Game 3: Vegas Golden Knights at Washington Capitals (06/02/2018) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Game 4: Vegas Golden Knights at Washington Capitals (06/04/2018) — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Game 5: Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights (06/07/2018) — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

2018 Stanley Cup Championship Film — NHL Network, midnight

2018 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, Game 6: Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers (04/22/2018) — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Our Line Starts — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

#Hockey at Home: Brothers — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Hat-Trick Trivia — NHL Network, 8:30 p.m.

Olympics

Return to London: 2012 London Games

Women’s Gymnastics: Team Final — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Women’s Gymnastics: Individual All-Around and Apparatus Finals — NBCSN, 9 p.m.

Men’s Gymnastics: Individual All-Around — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

Men’s Diving — NBCSN, midnight

Women’s Diving — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Women’s Water Polo Gold Medal Game: United States vs. Spain — NBCSN, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Home Game (series premiere) — FS1, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

WNBA

2016 WNBA Finals, Game 1: Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx (10/09/2016) — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

2018 WNBA Semifinals, Game 5: Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury (09/04/2018) — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

2018 WNBA Second Round: Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury (08/23/2018) — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

2016 WNBA Finals, Game 5: Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx (10/20/2016) — ESPN2, midnight