Vikings rumors indicate team in trade talks with Browns to acquire Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. never really appeared happy on the Browns, and that’s probably why trade rumors have been popping up since he was just a few games into his tenure with the team.

Beckham was traded away by the Giants, due to his attitude issues and tantrums, as well as critical comments he made to the media. And while he’s limited some of that stuff in Cleveland, he’s still made some cryptic comments, and his on-field body language speaks volumes.

As such, it’s been rumored that the Browns have been shopping OBJ, and apparently, one particular team is very much interested.

The Vikings shipped their No. 1 receiver, Stefon Diggs, to the Bills, and now they have a major void to fill. They could address that position in the draft, given all the talent at receiver, or they could make a move now. It appears that’s what they’re trying to do, according to a recent report about them attempting to trade for OBJ.

So, as I reported this morning on @MandMWFAN, Source has told me that the Browns and Vikings are in discussions on a trade that would send @obj to the Vikings for a 2nd and 5th round pick next year. Trade is not done, but the deal is being discussed. — Moose™ (@MarcMalusis) April 15, 2020

It’s hard to know how much truth there is to this particular rumor, as no one else has reported as much, and that asking price seems ridiculously low. We have a hard time believing the Browns would part ways with OBJ for anything less than at least a first-round draft pick.