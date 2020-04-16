Andy Dalton staying sharp amid trade rumors via backyard workouts (Video)

Andy Dalton has been the Bengals’ starting quarterback since the 2011 season, but it sure looks as if his reign under center has come to an end.

The Bengals have the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, and all signs point toward them selecting LSU product Joe Burrow. It remains to be seen if Burrow would potentially start in the team’s first game of their 2020 campaign, but given the recent trends, that seems likely.

As such, Dalton is expendable. The 32-year-old veteran has only one year remaining on his contract, and will make $17.5 million. And while a number of teams have already addressed the quarterback position in free agency, a few squads — Patriots, Chargers, Dolphins — have still remained quiet. Most if not all of them will likely draft a quarterback next week, but nothing is set in stone at this time.

In the meantime, Dalton is staying sharp, as he sits on the trade block. Here’s a video of him throwing the football in his backyard, as his kids look on.

The boys putting me through drills today… pic.twitter.com/kaQN5x9bKt — Andy Dalton (@andydalton14) April 14, 2020

Dime throws all day.