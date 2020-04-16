Joe Kelly shatters window with errant throw during workout (Video)

MLB pitchers are doing whatever they can to remain in form, with the season currently suspended, but a possibility of playing games in the coming months.

It’s one thing for players to keep in shape, but pitchers are on a completely different level, as they need to make sure their arms remain warm, with peak flexibility. Otherwise, they’ll not only struggle to max out their velocity, but their chance of injury would skyrocket.

Accuracy remains an issue as well, for a number of guys — Joe Kelly included. The Dodgers pitcher was throwing outside his home, when a pitch sailed away from its target, and broke a window inside his house.

Oops.