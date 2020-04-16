The 7 Richest Football Clubs in the World

Did you know that the average salary for football players is around $60,000? Some of the best players can even earn over $300,000.

Once you add up the value of each player, it’s not difficult to imagine how profitable each team can be if they draft the best players.

Have you ever wanted to know which football clubs are the richest in the world? Keep reading to learn about 7 of the top football teams.

1. Barcelona ($915 Million)

The title for the top football club in the world goes to Barcelona, which is worth almost a billion dollars. Although there are plenty of great players on this team, Lionel Messi continues to be the star. As long as he keeps up his performance and plays for Barcelona, we can expect this team to dominate for years to come.

2. Real Madrid ($824 Million)

It should come as no surprise to learn that another one of the biggest football teams in the world comes from Spain. Real Madrid has made fans go wild over their 13 European Cup wins and this number is only expected to climb. Some exciting additions in the near future could include Kylian Mbappé and Paul Pogba.

3. Manchester United ($774 Million)

Manchester United has fought hard to secure more sponsorships to increase viewership and secure the top players. Although they’ve stumbled recently with doubts about being able to play in the Champions League, their talent will help them stay afloat as a fierce team.

4. Bayern Munich ($718 Million)

Bayern Munich may not get as many views as Spanish or English clubs, but their partnership with Audi could earn them an extra $54 million each year over the next decade. With such promising finances, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on this rising team.

5. Paris St. Germain ($692 Million)

Thanks to generous funding from Qatar, Paris St. Germain has had more spending power. Money may not buy happiness, but it can certainly buy you players like Neymar Jr. and coaches like Thomas Tuchel.

6. Manchester City ($664 Million)

With this team trailing closely behind Manchester United, UK football fans are excited to see if Manchester City can overtake the longtime champions. Pep Guardiola’s efforts are strong, so this year might be their time to shine.

7. Arsenal ($597 Million)

Arsenal has pulled some incredible stunts by winning 3 FA Cups in recent years. As this team gains momentum, you can expect to see their ranking climb much higher. If you’re an Arsenal fan, you can stay up to date on the team’s progress by tuning in to the latest Arsenal news live.

Are You a Fan of Any of These Richest Football Clubs?

It's no surprise that the richest football clubs are also the most successful at the sport. Even if your favorite team didn't make this list, you can't deny that these players have impressive skills.

