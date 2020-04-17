American governors have contradicting opinions on the return of sports

As coronavirus continues to hit the United States (now 695, 107 cases and 36, 576 deaths), there are conflicting opinions on the importance of sports and when to have sports back among the American governors. We know that United States President Donald Trump has created a Great American Economic Revival Industry Group, but we do not know what the recommendations will ultimately be and when their recommendations will actually be put into action. Here are what five American governors are saying at the moment.

Doug Ducey–Arizona–There is no doubt that the Arizona governor is interested in his state hosting a significant number of Major League Baseball games this season. According to George Ramsay and Jill Martin of CNN, Ducey said, “We have the facilities that are here. We have the hotel space that is here. We’re going to want to make certain that the metrics and data are proper before we are able to go forward.”

Gavin Newsom–California–According to Newsom, there is a strong possibility that we may not see any fans in stadiums for professional sports in the state of California until 2021. “The prospect of mass gatherings is negligible at best until we get to herd immunity and we get to a vaccine,” according to CNN. “So large-scale events that brings in hundreds, thousands, tens of thousands of strangers altogether across every conceivable difference, health and otherwise, is not in the cards based upon current guidelines and current expectations.” There are currently 28, 391 cases of coronavirus in California and 983 deaths.

Ron DeSantis–Florida—On the opposite side of the spectrum to California, DeSantis has stated World Wrestling Entertainment is an essential service and really wants professional sports back soon. “I think we need to support sports and events,” he told Gary Fineout and Matt Dixon of Politico. The state of Florida has also had discussions with Major League Baseball for having many regular season games in the state and has also expressed interest in hosting a NASCAR race.

J.B. Pritzker–Illinois–Even though Pritzker understands that sports is extremely important to the people in his state, he is not willing to open up Illinois just yet for professional sports. “We’re not going to allow sports to reopen, major league sports, unless we have all of these preconditions set, because I’m not going to have tens of thousands of people getting into an arena together and giving each other Covid-19,” according to CNN.

Andrew Cuomo–New York—There is no doubt the state of New York has been hammered by coronavirus. There are 226, 593 cases and 17, 131 deaths. No fans appear to be heading into New York arenas anytime soon, but Cuomo is encouraging professional sports to continue. “I don’t know why we can’t be watching it on television?” Cuomo asked CBS This Morning. “Why can’t we have sports games with no audiences? To start the sports and the entertainment so people have something to watch and follow.”