Fight of the Day: Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Thomas Hearns

Date: September 16, 1981
Card: The Showdown
Championship(s): WBA World Welterweight Championship (Hearns), WBC World Welterweight Championship (Leonard)
Venue: Caesar’s Palace
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
