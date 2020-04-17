Combat

Fight of the Day: Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Thomas Hearns

Fight of the Day: Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Thomas Hearns

Combat

Fight of the Day: Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Thomas Hearns

By April 17, 2020

By |

 

Date: September 16, 1981
Card: The Showdown
Championship(s): WBA World Welterweight Championship (Hearns), WBC World Welterweight Championship (Leonard)
Venue: Caesar’s Palace
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home