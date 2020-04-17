NFL now actually has the power to pause 2020 NFL Draft if need be

No one really knows how the 2020 NFL Draft will go, but the league is taking whatever precautions it can to make sure it runs as smoothly as possible.

It’s set to be a virtual draft, with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell operating in the comfort of his own home. There’ll be cameras in a number of the prospects’ homes as well, so we can get their reactions after being drafted — a big part of what makes the event so great.

Still, no one really knows what to expect. Zoom does have some security loopholes and could potentially be hacked, although the league has been working to make sure that doesn’t happen.

But the possibility of a mis-click, connectivity issue or communication problem does exist, so the NFL is instituting a potential fail-safe if need be: the power to pause the draft.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy just confirmed on a conference call that the league will have the ability to pause the draft at any point if a team or trade call experiences technical issues. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) April 17, 2020

This reminds us of when someone had too many beers in a friendly fantasy football draft, and so they plead with the commissioner to pause the draft and go back a pick. The league clearly won’t go that far, and while this option might be viewed as nefarious by some, we’re willing to bet it will need to be used once — for the right reasons. There’s bound to be a slip-up or two with the new format.