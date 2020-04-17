MMA Manifesto

Top Ten Earning MMA Middleweights

By April 17, 2020

Jun 9, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Robert Whittaker (red gloves) fights Yoel Romero (blue gloves) during UFC 225 at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC London)

 

Top Ten Earning Middleweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Anderson Silva*  $     600,000  $         600,000  $           –
2 Israel Adesanya  $     500,000  $         500,000  $           –
3 Robert Whittaker*  $     400,000  $         400,000  $           –
4 Yoel Romero  $     350,000  $         350,000  $           –
5 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza*  $     300,000  $         210,000  $     90,000
6 Darren Till*  $     240,000  $         120,000  $   120,000
7 Derek Brunson  $     190,000  $          95,000  $     95,000
8 Gegard Mousasi (Bellator)  $     150,000  $         150,000  $           –
8 Kelvin Gastelum*  $     150,000  $         150,000  $           –
8 Lyoto Machida (Bellator)  $     150,000  $         150,000  $           –

 

