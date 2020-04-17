UFC 250 Full Fight Card Odds

Got this e-mail the other day
With the full fight card for UFC 250 confirmed, oddsmakers wasted little time setting lines for each of the bouts.
According to SportsBetting.ag, Tony Ferguson is a -175 favorite for the interim lightweight title fight against Justin Gaethje.
In the other two title bouts, Henry Cejudo is a -225 favorite over Dominick Cruz and Amanda Nunes is a -430 favorite versus Felicia Spencer.
The complete list of UFC 250 odds is below and you can access real-time odds (subject to change) here: https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/martial-arts/mma
Of course, the bookies are skeptic that this event will occur in less than a month as planned, not even giving it a 50-50 shot.
Will UFC 250 take place on May 9, 2020?
Yes +150
No -200
(Odds equate to a 40% implied probability that it will happen on schedule)
UFC 250 Odds
Tony Ferguson -175
Justin Gaethje +150
Henry Cejudo -225
Dominick Cruz +190
Amanda Nunes -430
Felicia Spencer +330
Francis Ngannou -275
Jairzinho Rozenstruik +235
Jeremy Stephens +205
Calvin Kattar -240
Donald Cerrone +130
Anthony Pettis -150
Greg Hardy -180
Yorgan de Castro +155
Alexey Oleynik +260
Fabricio Werdum -310
Carla Esparza -135
Michelle Waterson +115
Ronaldo Souza -145
Uriah Hall +125
Vicente Luque -250
Niko Price +210
Charles Rosa +165
Bryce Mitchell -190
Comments