MMA Manifesto

UFC 250 Full Fight Card Odds

UFC 250 Full Fight Card Odds

MMA Manifesto

UFC 250 Full Fight Card Odds

By April 17, 2020

By |

Got this e-mail the other day

With the full fight card for UFC 250 confirmed, oddsmakers wasted little time setting lines for each of the bouts.

 

According to SportsBetting.ag, Tony Ferguson is a -175 favorite for the interim lightweight title fight against Justin Gaethje.

 

In the other two title bouts, Henry Cejudo is a -225 favorite over Dominick Cruz and Amanda Nunes is a -430 favorite versus Felicia Spencer.

 

The complete list of UFC 250 odds is below and you can access real-time odds (subject to change) here: https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/martial-arts/mma

 

Of course, the bookies are skeptic that this event will occur in less than a month as planned, not even giving it a 50-50 shot.

 

Will UFC 250 take place on May 9, 2020?

Yes +150

No -200

(Odds equate to a 40% implied probability that it will happen on schedule)

 

UFC 250 Odds

 

Tony Ferguson -175

Justin Gaethje +150

 

Henry Cejudo -225

Dominick Cruz +190

 

Amanda Nunes -430

Felicia Spencer +330

 

Francis Ngannou -275

Jairzinho Rozenstruik +235

 

Jeremy Stephens +205

Calvin Kattar -240

 

Donald Cerrone +130

Anthony Pettis -150

 

Greg Hardy -180

Yorgan de Castro +155

 

Alexey Oleynik +260

Fabricio Werdum -310

 

Carla Esparza -135

Michelle Waterson +115

 

Ronaldo Souza -145

Uriah Hall +125

 

Vicente Luque -250

Niko Price +210

 

Charles Rosa +165

Bryce Mitchell -190

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

More Sports

1hr

Twins 1hr ago

I’ve told this story several times at least once in every iteration of my baseball writing career, and it’s 10 year anniversary was about two (…)

More MMA Manifesto
Home