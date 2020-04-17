UND Hockey: Unfinished Business

Good Afternoon! I hope everyone is doing well and in good spirits.

Now, for the positive news. If you’re a University of North Dakota hockey fan, there’s a good chance you might be doing cartwheels. If not, watch this video embedded in the tweet below, and you will be.

This past week, Shane Pinto informed the UND coaching staff that he’s returning for his sophomore season. That means, UND “shouldn’t” lose any underclassmen to the NHL this season. Yay!

With the recent events, UND will probably be the odds-on favorite to win a second consecutive Penrose Cup and an NCAA championship. With that said, there’s a lot of hard work ahead.

He's coming back and he's coming back and he's coming back and he's coming back. We're in this together here to take care of some business that was left unfinished. #UNDproud pic.twitter.com/lx0jJdaFm2 — North Dakota MHockey (@UNDmhockey) April 17, 2020

To take our minds of the current state of events, take a look at the numbers. There’s a lot to be positive about, First, UND returns eight of the top-10 in points. That’s remarkable.

1 Jordan Kawaguchi (15g-30a—45pts), plus-21

2 Matt Kiersted (6g-23—29pts), plus-22

3 Shane Pinto (16g-12a—28pts), plus-19

4 Collin Adams (12g-16a—28pts), plus-25

6 Jacob Bernard-Docker (7g-18a—25pts), plus-21

7 Grant Mismash (8g-12—20pts), plus-17

9 Jasper Weatherby (10g-8a—18pts), plus-nine

Second, UND also returns a stable of able goalies.

Peter Thome, (7-1-2, 1.37 GAA, and a .935 save percentage) and two shutouts.

Adam Scheel, (19-4-2, 2.07 GAA and a .904 save percentage) and two shutouts.