Until Premier League Returns: Bettors Embrace Belarusian Football

The Impact of COVID-19 on Sports Betting

The COVID-19 crisis has seen the suspension of almost all major sporting leagues. This leaves sports punters with minimal wagering options. In the UK sports fans hold their breath with anticipation for the return for the premier league, but meanwhile a new mistress arrived in town and new ways to bet have also emerged from the crisis, primarily within the Belarusian Premier League. LFC out, FC Slutsk In.

The Belarusian league is currently the most-watched soccer tournament in the UK, at least until the Premier League will return to finish its season, it’s also the only top-tier league that’s playing through the pandemic.

Belarus has 700 reports of infections up to date and rejects strict prevention measures against the disease. The Internet is inundated with sports betting information, blogs, and Belarusian Premier League pro tips.

Experts from all corners of the globe are weighing in with their opinions on the correct predictions. A league that was completely anonymous of six weeks ago while the Premier League was on it’s prime, became the rising star of the sports betting.

Belarusian Premier League Betting

Sports bettors can join in on the rapidly increasing action through various Belarusian Premier League betting sites. Every major sportsbook is introducing this market to its repertoire as the demand continues to grow.

This division features 16 clubs who compete in the race to win the title each season. Each team plays each other twice: once at home and once away. The champion earns a spot in the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round. BATE Borisov have won the Premier League title a staggering 14 times.

You can wager on the usual soccer markets within this league. The markets include match result, both teams to score, over/under, Asian handicap, double chance, correct score, and more.

If you choose to take advantage of this newly popular league and want to place a couple of bets, you can join an online sportsbook. An added benefit of being a newcomer to a sportsbook is that you’re very likely to receive some free bets to begin. If you want to find an online sportsbook that offers free bets, you can check out updated free bet offers from freebets.co.uk.

The Belarusian League can be live-streamed at various online operators, which is another plus for those of you stuck at home with nothing to do.

Belarusian Premier League Pro Tips

The Belarus league only recently kicked off its season. So far, a total of three matches have been played by each side. This is good news, and it means you won’t be left out when it comes to having crucial information.

Betting on the Belarusian tournament is no different than The English Premier League. Belarusian league betting sites offer the same markets you’d typically expect for football, as we mentioned above. Live betting is also provided, which ramps the action up a notch.

Some of the top tips to keep in mind when betting on this league include the following: