Weekend Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Saturday, April 18

Boxing

“Rumble in the Jungle”: Muhammad Ali vs. George Foreman 10/30/1974) — ESPN, noon

Evamder Holyfield vs. George Foreman (04/19/1991) — ESPN, 1 p.m.

“Ultimate Glory”: Oscar De la Hoya vs. Julio Cesar Chavez (06/07/1996) — ESPN, 2 p.m.

“The Fight of the Millennium”: Oscar De la Hoya vs. Felix Trinidad (09/18/1999) — ESPN, 3 p.m.

“The War”: Marvin Hagler vs. Thomas Hearns (04/15/1985) — ESPN, 4 p.m.

“Judgment Day”: Trevor Berbick vs. Mike Tyson (11/22/1986) — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

“Heavyweight History”: Mike Tyson vs. Larry Holmes (01/22/1988) — ESPN, 5 p.m.

“Once and For All”: Mike Tyson vs. Michael Spinks (06/27/1988) — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sonny Liston vs. Cassius Clay I (02/25/1964) — ESPN, 6 p.m.

“Fight of the Century”: Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier (03/08/1971) — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier II (01/28/1974) — ESPN, 9 p.m.

“Thrilla in Manila”: Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier III (10/01/1975) — ESPN, 10 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Louisville at Duke (01/18/2020) — ACC Network, 11:30 a.m.

Women’s

2018 ACC Championship: Louisville vs. Notre Dame (03/04/2018) — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

College Football

LSU at Mississippi State (10/19/2019) — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

LSU at Alabama (11/09/2019) — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Notre Dame at Georgia (09/21/2019) — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Auburn at LSU (10/26/2019) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

SEC Championship Game: Georgia vs. LSU (12/07/2019) — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Louisville at Wake Forest (10/12/2019) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

2019 Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas Tech (10/22/2016) — FS2, 8 p.m.

2013 Sugar Bowl: Florida vs. Louisville (01/02/2013) — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

All Access with Louisville Football — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Inside College Football: Draft Special: The Cheat Sheet — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Best of 2020 Gymnastics

Arkansas at Missouri — ESPNU, noon

Denver at Oklahoma — ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.

Georgia at Alabama — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

LSU at Florida — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma at Alabama — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at UCLA — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Alabama at LSU — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Soccerbox: Jamie Carragher — NBCSN, 6 a.m.

Soccerbox: Dimitar Barbatov — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.

Soccerbox: Phil Neville — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Soccerbox: Thierry Henry — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Premier League Goals of the Season: 2005-06 — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Premier League Goals of the Season: 2006-07 — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Liverpool (01/03/2019) — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Manchester United (01/21/2007) — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Arsenal (02/05/2011) — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Manchester United (09/21/2014) — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool (05/05/2014) — NBCSN, noon

In the Shadow of the Kop: Episode 1: Jurgen Klopp — NBC, 1 p.m.

In the Shadow of the Kop: Episode 2: 29-Year Title Drought — NBC, 2 p.m.

eSports

League of Legends Championship Series

Spring Split Playoffs

Evil Geniuses vs. Flyquest — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup — ESPN2, noon

Golf

PGA Tour

2016 Heritage Classic

Final Round (04/17/2016) — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Final Round (04/17/2016) — CBS, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

2019 Mitsubishi Electric Classic

2nd Round (04/20/2019) — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

2014 LOTTE Championship

3rd Round (04/18/2014) — 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Trackside Live! — NBCSN/TVG, 4 p.m.

IndyCar

iRacing Series Challenge: Japan

Twin Ring Motegi — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Flashback: McGregor vs. Diaz 2 — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

UFC Top 10: Slugfests — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Lightweight Brawls — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

MLB

2019 National League Division Series, Game 5: Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers (10/09/2019) — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

2019 National League Championship Series

Game 3: St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals (10/14/2019) — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Game 4: St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals (10/15/2019) — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

2019 World Series

Game 1: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros (10/22/2019) — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Game 7: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros (10/30/2019) — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

2019 World Series Film — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

2004 American League Championship Series, Game 4: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox (10/17/2004) — FS1, 10 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

This Week in Baseball: June 20, 1983 — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

This Week in Baseball: August 17, 1983 – FS1, 1 p.m.

One Crazy Night in Baseball: September 28, 2011 — FS1, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

1985 Busch Series at Bristol (08/23/1985) — FS1, 10 a.m.

2009 Aaron’s 499 at Talladega (04/26/2009) — Fox, noon

NBA

Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers (03/11/2012) — NBA TV, 10:30 a.m.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder (03/23/2012) — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.

2012 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, Game 4: Miami Heat at New York Knicks (05/08/2012) — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

2012 Eastern Conference Finals

Game 6: Miami Heat at Boston Celtics (06/07/2012) — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Game 7: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat (06/09/2012) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

Work From Home with the Dallas Mavericks — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

#NBA Together with Ernie Johnson: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Masai Ujiri — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NFL

2018 AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs (01/20/2019) — CBS, 1 p.m.

2019 AFC Divisional Playoff: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (01/12/2020) — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

2011 AFC Wild Card: Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos (01/08/2012) — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

1993 Campbell Conference Finals, Game 7: Los Angeles Kings at Toronto Maple Leafs (05/29/1993) — NHL Network, 11:30 a.m.

Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers (Wayne Gretzky scores his 500th career goal, 11/22/1986) — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

2012 Stanley Cup Final, Game 6: New Jersey Devils at Los Angeles Kings (06/11/2012) — NBC, 3 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks at Los Angeles Kings (03/23/1994) — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

2014 Stanley Cup Final, Game 5: New York Rangers at Los Angeles Kings (06/13/2015) — NBC, 4:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers (Wayne Gretzky scores 50th goal in 39th game, 12/30/1981) — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers at New York Rangers (Wayne Gretzky’s last game, 04/18/1999) — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

Olympics

Return to London: 2012 London Games

Track & Field: Men’s Sprint Events — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

Track & Field: Women’s Sprint Events — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

Women’s Soccer Gold Medal Match: United States vs Japan — NBCSN, midnight

Soccer

Top Goals: Luis Suarez — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Talking Football: Inaki Williams and Angel Iribar — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

E:60: Pro Football Stories — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo — ABC, 4 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sunday, April 19

College Basketball

2013 ACC Championship: Miami (FL) vs. North Carolina (03/17/2013) — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

College Football

2019 NCAA Division I Championship

Quarterfinal: Illinois State at North Dakota State (12/14/2019) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Semifinal: Montana State at North Dakota State (12/21/2019) — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Championship: James Madison vs. North Dakota State (01/11/2020) — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama at South Carolina (09/14/2019) — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

LSU at Alabama (11/09/2019) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Auburn at LSU (10/26/2019) — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

2002 Rose Bowl: Miami (FL) vs. Nebraska (01/03/3003) — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Florida State at Miami (FL) (10/12/2002) — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona State (11/23/2019) — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Miami (FL) at North Carolina (09/07/2019) — ACC Network, midnight

Florida at South Carolina (10/19/2019) — ESPNU, midnight

Inside College Football: Draft Special: Diamonds in the Rough — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Premier League Season in Review: 2002-03 — NBCSN, 6 a.m.

Premier League Season in Review: 2003-04 — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Liverpool (12/14/2014) — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Manchester United (12/16/2018) — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

eSports

League of Legends Championship Series

Spring Split Playoffs

Cloud9 vs. Evil Geniuses/Flyquest — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup — ESPN2, noon

Formula 1

F1 eSports Virtual Grand Prix Highlights Show — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Virtual Grand Prix of Communist China — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

2015 Heritage Classic

Final Round (04/19/2015) — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Final Round (04/19/2015) — CBS, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

2019 Mitsubishi Electric Classic

Final Round (04/21/2019) — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

2014 LOTTE Championship

Final Round (04/19/2014) — 6 p.m.

Tiger Tales — CBS, 2 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Trackside Live! — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

MLB

1991 National League Championship Series, Game 7: Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates (10/17/1991) — MLB Network, 8:30 a.m.

1992 National League Championship Series, Game 7: Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves (10/14/1992) — MLB Network, noon

2016 World Series, Game 7: Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians (11/02/2016) — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

2014 World Series, Game 7: San Francisco Giants at Kansas City Royals (10/29/2014) — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLS

eMLS Tournament

Week 1

Match 1, Leg 1: Francisco Calvo vs. Kendall Watson — FS1, 7 p.m.

Match 1, Leg 2: BITW7 vs. Fiddle — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Match 2, Leg 1: Adama Diomande vs. Chicharito — FS1, 8 p.m.

Match 2, Leg 2: RemiMartin vs. GODFATHER — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

NASCAR

eNASCAR iRacing Pro Series Invitational

Richmond Raceway — Fox/FS1, 1 p.m.

1998 Daytona 500 (02/15/1998) — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

2004 Subway 400 at Rockingham — FS2, 3:30 p.m.

1988 Checker 500 at Phoenix International Raceway — FS2, 7 p.m.

NBA

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics (01/27/2013) — NBA TV, 11 a.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets (02/20/2013) — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks (02/27/2013) — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

2013 Western Conference Quarterfinal, Game 6: Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors (05/02/2013) — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.

2013 Western Conference Semifinal, Game 1: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs (05/08/2013) — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

2013 Eastern Conference Finals

Game 1: Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat (05/22/2013) — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Game 2: Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat (05/24/2013) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

2013 NBA Finals

Game 6: San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat (06/18/2013) — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

Game 7: San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat (06/20/2013) — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NFL

Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament — ESPN2, noon

Super Bowl XXXIII: Denver Broncos vs. Atlanta Falcons (01/31/1999) — Fox, 3 p.m.

2006 AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts (01/21/2007) — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Super Bowl XLIX: Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots (02/01/2015) — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

2015 AFC Championship Game: Denver Broncos at New England Patriots (01/24/2016) — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

2015 All-Star Skills Competition (01/24/2015) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.

2017 All-Star Skills Challenge (01/28/2017) — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

2013 Stanley Cup Final, Game 6: Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins (06/24/2013) — NBC, 3 p.m.

2018 All-Star Skills Competition (01/27/2018) — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

2015 Stanley Cup Final, Game 6: Tampa Bay Lightning at Chicago Blackhawks (06/15/2015) — NBC, 4:30 p.m.

2019 All-Star Skills Competition (01/25/2019) — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

2020 All-Star Skills Competition (01/24/2020) — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL All-Star: All-Access — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Olympics

Return to London: 2012 London Games

Track & Field: Men’s Distance Events — NBCSN, 2 a.m.

Return to Rio: 2016 Rio Games

Gymnastics: Individual Event Finals — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Olympic Films: Tokyo Olympiad — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

Olympic Films: First: The Official Film of the 2012 London Olympics — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Soccer

Men’s International Friendly

United States vs. Mexico (04/15/2015) — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament

Semifinal: United States vs. Mexico (02/07/2020) — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Top Goals: Neymar-Cavani-Mbappé — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

LaLiga Talking Football: Joaquin and Gordillo — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Indoor Soccer — FS1, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN. 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Last Dance: Part 1 (World Premiere) — ESPN/ESPN2, 9 p.m.

The Last Dance: Part 2 — ESPN/ESPN2, 10 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight