Got this e-mail a few days ago:
Cool prop bets for Jordan documentary first episode
The sports world has been teased about the Michael Jordan documentary for months, and we finally get our first look this weekend.
‘The Last Dance’ will air on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, and some bookies are offering up ways to wager while you watch (you know, since there aren’t any actual sports to bet on at the moment.) Jordan would probably approve.
SportsBetting.ag has created a dozen prop bets for first of two episodes set to air Sunday. All props except the last one are for Episode 1 (the first hour) only.
Here there are, along with some unrequested commentary some of you might enjoy (for those that don’t, sorry).
Will “The Last Dance” documentary win an Emmy Award in 2020?
Yes +300
No -500
(Ouch. No love from the early voters.)
Will Michael Jordan cry?
Yes -120
No -120
(There’s an MJ teary-eyed meme waiting to happen)
Will LeBron James be seen?
Yes -120
No -120
(Will the GOAT be interviewed in the other GOAT’S feature doc?)
Will Kobe Bryant be seen?
Yes -300
No +200
(Have to imagine the producers feature him early after January’s tragedy)
Will “gambling” be said?
Yes -200
No +150
(We know Jordan skipped White House visit to golf and gamble, but when will that story be told?)
Will “Space Jam” be said or clip shown?
Yes -120
No -120
(Come on…we could all use some Wayne Knight on Sunday night.)
Will “Sirius” song be heard?
Yes -500
No +300
(This feels like the lock of the century, take out the mortgage.)
When will Air Jordan logo be seen?
Before 10 minutes (+150)
After 10 minutes (-200)
(Tough one…will Disney/ESPN try to hide their non-products?)
Will Jordan’s game-winning national championship shot be shown?
Yes -300
No +200
(Patrick Ewing here we come.)
Will impeachment trial of Bill Clinton be shown or mentioned?
Yes -140
No +100
(Significant event in October 1998, the setting of Episode 1.)
Will Yankees World Series Championship be shown or mentioned?
Yes +100
No -140
(See above. And (un)fortunately, they left off Britney Spears’ debut single “…Baby One More Time.”)
Will Barack Obama tweet about the documentary?
Yes +200
No -300
(He’s in it at some point, but probably more important matters to tend to this week.)
First person to be shown?
Phil Jackson +300
Scottie Pippen +350
Kobe Bryant +400
Magic Johnson +500
Dennis Rodman +500
Deloris Jordan +800
Barack Obama +1000
Steve Kerr +1000
Bob Costas +1200
Charles Barkley +1400
Justin Timberlake +1400
Jerry Seinfeld +2000
Pat Riley +2000
Adam Silver +2500
(We all assume MJ will be the first person shown, so who’s next?)
