Top Ten Earning MMA Flyweights

By April 18, 2020

By

Sep 22, 2017; Saitama, Japan; Jussier Formiga (red gloves) defeats Ulka Sasaki (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Saitama Super Arena. Mandatory Credit: Susumu Nagao-USA TODAY Sports

 

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC London)

Top Ten Earning Flyweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Joseph Benavidez  $300,000  $   150,000  $   150,000
2 Deiveson Figueiredo  $150,000  $   100,000  $     50,000
3 Jussier Formiga*  $  98,000  $     49,000  $     49,000
4 Brandon Moreno  $  62,000  $     31,000  $     31,000
4 Tim Elliott  $  62,000  $     31,000  $     31,000
6 Kai Kara-France*  $  50,000  $     25,000  $     25,000
7 Alex Perez*  $  48,000  $     24,000  $     24,000
7 Ray Borg*  $  48,000  $     24,000  $     24,000
9 Alexandre Pantoja*  $  40,000  $     20,000  $     20,000
10 Matt Schnell*  $  36,000  $     18,000  $     18,000


