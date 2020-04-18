Top Ten Earning Lightweights in mixed martial arts, including the UFC and Bellator. Top Ten Earning MMA Lightweights | The Sports Daily
Top Ten Earning MMA Lightweights

By April 18, 2020

Aug 25, 2018; Lincoln, NE, USA; Justin Gaethje (red gloves) reacts to fight against James Vick (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

(updated after UFC London)

 

Top Ten Earning Lightweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Khabib Nurmagomedov  $       600,000  $        600,000  $                    –
2 Anthony Pettis  $       310,000  $        155,000  $            155,000
3 Justin Gaethje*  $       260,000  $        130,000  $            130,000
4 Dustin Poirier*  $       250,000  $        250,000  $                    –
5 Charles Oliveira*  $       220,000  $        110,000  $            110,000
6 Jim Miller*  $       200,000  $        100,000  $            100,000
6 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire (Bellator)  $       200,000  $        200,000  $                    –
8 Kevin Lee*  $       172,000  $          86,000  $              86,000
9 Dan Hooker*  $       170,000  $          85,000  $              85,000
9 Tony Ferguson*  $       170,000  $        160,000  $              10,000

 

